Nollywood actor Yul Edochie got fans talking after he celebrated one of his greatest supporters, Blessing Okoro, on her birthday

The controversial blogger recently turned a new age and Edochie penned down a lovely message to her

Internet users had a lot to say about Yul’s birthday message to Blessing and they cautioned him about making her his third wife

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has once again given fans something to talk about after he celebrated controversial relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, on her birthday.

Okoro clocked a new age on May 23 and the film star dedicated a special post to her on his social media page.

Yul posted Blessing’s photo and accompanied it with a birthday message that had fans talking.

Yul Edochie celebrates Blessing Okoro on her birthday. Photos: @yuledochie

The film star noted the similarity the celebrant has with him as he called her ‘coconut head’ and wahala pikin.

In his words:

“Happy birthday to you, wahala pikin. Coconut head like me. @officialblessingceo. Wish you many more beautiful years. May God be with you always.”

See his post below:

Nigerians share mixed reactions to Yul’s birthday message to Blessing

Yul Edochie’s birthday message to Blessing led to most people warning him about taking her as a third wife. Read what some of them had to say below:

Ur__favourite_:

“Hmmmmm,na so e de start oh, when Judy, de call you "my person" we thought na ordinary person", we no know say kpekus de collect bullet since, we no want to hear stories again.”

Debbyscorner:

“Na so ooh. Make we no hear 3rd wife ooh.”

James_oga30:

“How u no go support am bcos she support u.... Lol.”

Josephesther858:

“Sha don't make her ur 3rd wife because this blessing CEO Isonu use style love u at Yul.”

Mirrabelll_:

“Small time dem go break the Coconut dey chop.”

Akasberry:

“Coconut head hunku, OK no problem happy birthday coconut head, tomorrow nau sun u go introduce give us.”

Baba_talented:

“Hope you're not planning to make her your third wife???”

Yul Edochie hails his two wives, calls them wives of a king

Yul Edochie’s polygamous marriage has remained a talking point for Nigerians on social media following the film star’s latest move.

After the film star’s second marriage to fellow actress, Judy, caused an uproar on social media, Yul has tried to maintain a happy front for his family.

In a recent development, the actor’s first and second wives took to their individual social media pages to share lovely photos of themselves.

Yul was in both comment sections showering them with similar words of praise.

