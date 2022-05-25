Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Papaya Ex, recently made her mother a very happy woman with a luxury gift

The young lady gifted her mother a brand new Toyota Landcruiser Prado 2022 Jeep and the emotional moment was captured on video

Papaya’s mother was all smiles as she checked out her fancy new ride and fans have reacted to the trending video

Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Papaya Ex, with the real name Raheem Abike, recently gifted her mother a fancy new car.

In a video posted on Papaya’s official Instagram page, the young lady and her sister, Yomidun, were seen presenting a brand new Toyota Landcruiser Prado 2022 Jeep to their mother.

Papaya Ex’s gifts mother brand new Toyota Landcruiser jeep. Photos: @papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

The sleek new ride was decorated with red ribbons and balloons as their mother sat inside it.

Papaya and Yomidun were also as excited as their mother about the new car. The two young ladies sat on the car’s bonnet as they posed for photos with their mum.

Their mum also seemed quite emotional over the big gift from her daughter. See the video below:

Fans and celebrities react after Papaya gifted her mother a car

Soon after the video was posted online, a number of Papaya’s fans and celebrity colleagues shared their opinion in her comment section. Some of them also admitted that they were moved to tears by the touching video. Read what some of them had to say below:

Official_mercyeke:

“Awww mama prayer will always protect you good girl❤️❤️❤️.”

Bola_montana:

“Awwwn who is cutting onions . Your children will take care of you too @papaya_ex @yomidun God bless❤️❤️.”

Dhikrullah__xx:

“Ok this is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

Rhodasgrill:

“Congratulations.”

Mahma_____:

“Awwwn this is beautiful congratulations mummy.”

Adesolamomoh:

“This is such a big deal . Big big congratulations to mummy ❤️. You will continue to bring her happiness forever ❤️❤️.”

Waistbeadbykiki:

“Dis me 2 my mom soonest Amen l tap into ur blessings it is not easy at all God bless u more.”

So touching.

Source: Legit.ng