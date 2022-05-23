Comedian AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, dedicated their daughter, Ayomide in church over the weekend

After the ceremony at the church, the celebrity couple hosted family members and close friends to an intimate christening party

Celebrities like Hilda Dokubo, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham among others all showed up to celebrate with the family

It is indeed a beautiful moment for comedian AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, who welcomed a child some months ago.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the doting father and his wife took their daughter, Ayomide, to the house of God for the very first time for a child dedication ceremony.

Celebs attend AY's daughter's christening party.

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, there was more to the ceremony as an intimate christening party was thrown at the couple’s luxury mansion.

The humour merchant couldn’t contain his excitement as he told a journalist that it feels good to have friends and family members over to celebrate with them.

Watch him speak below:

Colleagues celebrate with AY and his wife

Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo was among the guests who showed up to celebrate with AY and Mabel.

The movie star was seen striking a post with the comedian and a picture of his daughter.

Watch the fun video below:

Actresses Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Ufuoma McDermott were also present at the intimate ceremony.

More videos below:

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Alex Asogwa, also joined the husband and wife to celebrate their bundle of joy.

Watch a video spotted online below:

AY pens note of appreciation to friends and colleagues

The comedian returned to his Instagram page with a post appreciating everyone who took the time to attend his daughter's christening party.

His note read:

"My parents and I would like to thank everyone of you who made out time to attend my dedication.No words can express how very thankful we are for all your prayers and well wishes . We really appreciate each and every one of you."

