Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Saskay, could not control her emotions after some of her fans abroad sent her gifts

The highlights of the gifts were a brand new iPhone and a sweet note which got her shedding tears of joy

Some Nigerians noted how fans of the season 6 housemates do not have money while others think that she bought the phone herself

Big Brother Naija star, Saskay was pleasantly surprised after some of her fans outside the country sent her gifts.

The black beauty could not hold herself from screaming when she saw a brand new iPhone which was the highlight of the gift.

Fans of Saskay surprise her with phone Photo credit: @gistwell

A thoughtful note was also attached to the phone which expressed the extent of her fans love and appreciation for her.

Saskay got emotional and teared up as she read the note with an assurance that there is more to come.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

A lot of Nigerians noted how season six housemates have been receiving just phones and not over the top gifts.

Some people were also of the opinion that the reality star got the phone herself.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

gorgeouz_gorgeouz:

"This year fans no get money for cars and houses. Na so so phones from computer village."

morenike_517:

"Y'all know she bought that dam*ned phone herself. What is all this rubbish they be doing, tho???"

iamovie_:

"The iPhone 12 evicted housemates."

yourwavygod:

"Fans wey never chop belle full."

lores_apparel_

"This life! Jaypaul bought her flowers with all his abeg naira, she no cry."

bother_nobody:

"Every-time from fans, who are this fans self? are they ghosts?"

emekaowomoney:

"I believe this one is fans. She is so pretty and lovable and she is decent so yeah I believe it's fans."

