BBNaija season 6 star, Tsakute Ladi Jonah better known as Saskay recently clocked the age of 22 and her fans are on ground to give her a big surprise

The reality star got a brand new Mercedes Benz ride from are growing fanbase and she flaunted it on social media

Saskay went on Instagram live to display her new gift and Nigerians have reacted differently as she joined the Benz gang

Saskay emerged as the latest Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star to join the Benz gang courtesy of her fans.

The former Shine Ya Eye housemate went on Instagram life to express how grateful she is for the beautiful gift and flaunt are new expensive ride to her followers.

Saskay gets new Benz from fans. Credit: @officialsaskay

Source: Instagram

During the gift presentation in her home, Saskay bragged that her neighbours will no longer be using her parking space.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video of the Benz presentation below:

Nigerians react differently

Social media users have reacted differently to Saskay's new Benz gift on her 22 birthday, most of them wondered where the so called fans are seeing the money they splash on their favourites.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Beauteebyzee_:

"Wait all these fans no get family?. Buying luxurious items for people wey no send una."

liz_phunbee:

"Me I want to know how the fans come together to buy things."

Keekz_ng_:

"Where can I buy BBN Form please?"

Funny_oracle1:

"Let all her fans who made donations gather here."

Ceo.nero:

"So fans don chop ? All this fans get money oh , Na be say make buhari extend him tenor cus we. Re really enjoying, money they Nigeria."

Victoiree747:

"How fans Dey take sabi Una houses Una no Dey get security concern."

Fans gift Saskay brand new iPhone

Legit.ng previously reported that Saskay could not control her emotions after some of her fans abroad sent her gifts.

The highlights of the gifts were a brand new iPhone and a sweet note which got er shedding tears of joy.

Some Nigerians noted how fans of the season 6 housemates do not have money while other think she bought the phone herself.

Source: Legit.ng