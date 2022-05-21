Popular actress Ini Dima-Okojie's having her traditional wedding today, May 21 and videos from the event have made the rounds on social media

The wedding venue has a welcoming feel with exotic decorations with flowers, vintage chairs and beautiful lights

Ini and her husband Abasi had their court wedding recently and they melted hearts with beautiful photos and videos

Popualr Nollywood actress Ini Dima-okojie is having the third leg of her wedding ceremony today May 21 in Lagos.

Photos from the actress' court wedding with her man Abasi receenly surfaced on social media and they prepared fans for what to expect.

IniDima's weddig guests arrive traditional wedding Photo credit: @mediaroomhub/@inidimaokojie

Videos of the well decorated, exotic venue filled with flowers and vintage pieces like raffia chairs have made the rounds on social media.

The bride's parents, family members, and friends arrived the venue before the bride and groom with each of them shining and glowing in rich cultural attires.

The ushers at the event were also dressed in beautiful Igbo attires, adorned with beads and beautiful hair.

Drummers and special traditional wedding conductors took centre stage as they introduced and invited both the bride and groom's family.

The actress said a resounding yes to her man in July 2021, and since then, she has been counting down days to becoming Mrs Ene-Obong.

Ini Dima-Okojie’s fiance discusses failed marriage

Love they say is a beautiful thing, even though actress Ini Dima-Okoji's fiance, Dr Abasi Ene Obong was once married with two kids, he geared up to give love a second chance with the actress.

Dr Abasi took to his Instagram page to share a lengthy post about how his first marriage that produced two kids failed and had to face a lot to bounce back from it.

He said his first marriage was at age 26 and it ended after eight years but it was difficult for him to deal with the aftermath.

Abasi further delved into the second chance and declared that he never thought he could remarry before he met the beautiful actress who changed the entire story.

