Davido's third baby mama Chioma Rowland is a stunning young woman and she has proven that she looks good in any hairstyle

The mum of one who has always looked great on long hair and braids decided to cut her hair and she looks stunning regardless

On her Instagram story channel, Chef Chi reposted posts from people who had gushed over her new look

Davido's third baby mama and social media favourite Chioma aka Chef Chi has debuted a new look and some of her mutuals are feeling the look.

The mum of one who has always had her hair out in different hairstlyes decided to go on a stylish low-cut and she looks just as beautiful as ever.

Chioma goes on low-cut Photo credit: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram story channel Chef Chi shared posts from people who found her new style amazing.

See photos below:

Chef Chi goes on low-cut Photo credit: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Davido drools as he enjoys hot meal made by Chioma

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido showed love to his on and off boo, Chioma, on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Stand Strong crooner posted a video of himself enjoying a hot meal made by Chioma.

In the short clip, Davido gushed over Chioma’s cooking skill and noted that she had delivered the lovely looking meal to him.

According to Davido, Chef Chi always delivered. He also accompanied his caption with a series of emojis including one of a red heart.

Davido blushes hard as Yoruba moms ask after Chioma

There is no doubt that Davido is well-loved by both old and young people who listen to his songs especially in Nigeria.

In a video sighted online, Davido was seen in the company of the wife of Iba Elegushi, Olori Sekinat who introduced him to a group of bubbly Yoruba women who wore the same outfits.

On sighting the singer, one of the women burst into one of his songs, and Davido went round bowing to greet them as a sign of respect.

The women then took turns to ask after Davido's three kids and one even sent the singer blushing when she asked after his third baby mama, Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng