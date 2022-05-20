Nigerian music star Davido has sent a warning to an unknown person who he identified as Ju, leaving many confused

The singer, who seemed to be angry in a tweet, told the individual to take time as they were not mates

Davido’s statement has, however, stirred reactions as some of his fans and followers asked who Ju was

Nigerian music star and DMW label owner David Adeleke, known as Davido, is making headlines over a statement he addressed to an unknown person identified as Ju.

The singer took to his Twitter account to address the individual, telling the person to take time as he stressed that they were not mates.

It appears Ju may have gone beyond the limit as the singer told the individual to behave.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Ju take ur time know ur mate oh… Oya enter friend zone and behave ooo.”

While the reason for the tweet is unknown, this is one of the few times the singer, who is known for his happy vibes, would be expressing his displeasure on social media.

Mixed reactions as Davido sends a warning to an unknown individual

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have taken to the comment section to react, as some asked him who Ju was.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

4rmsky:

"Who dey zuzu."

bigwiz08081:

"@davido Stand Strong never still enter Billboard?? Why he stand weak like this nau."

ibrahim_navy:

"Cultist don drop quote."

