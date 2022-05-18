Nigerian singer Davido recently met with one of the popular kind=gs of Lagos Oba Saheed Elegushi and it was a pleasant link up

The location appeared to be a photoshoot and the singer prostrated as a sign of respect to the king

Another part of the video showed the momet Davido went round to greet some women who sang one of his songs, and asked after his kids

There is no doubt that Davido is well loved by both old and young people who listen to his songs especially in Nigeria.

In a video sighted online, Davido was seen in the company of the wife of Iba Elegushi, Olori Sekinat who introduced him to a group of bubbly Ypruba woen who wore the same outfits.

Davido surrounded by Yoruba women who are his fans Photo credit: @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

On sighting the singer, one of the women burst into one of his songs, and Davido went round bowing to greet them as a sign of respect.

The women then took turns to ask after Davido's three kids and one evnt sent the singer blushing when she asked after his third baby mama, Chioma.

Afterwards, Davido and his team advanced towards the moarch, Oba Elegushi and the singer took to the floor in prostration before hugging the king.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

zullyidris:

"this guy sha ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

julianaasar:

"Some women go just de find trouble "

miss_sunshine222:

"Chioma is so loved by all sha, "

estrella_2390:

"Chioma my lover that's all they know "

stoneheart60:

"Everybody sha dey ask for there own Favourite How’s chioma,How’s Imade,is dis Lati?,Hows hailey."

__quinncy:

"Only chioma we know , emotional damage."

browniwales:

"Awww chioma is fine ma na only chioma Dey know o"

Man accuses Davido of 'bursting' his head

Nigerian singer, Davido graced the streets of Lagos with American rapper DaBaby and excited fans trooped out to see them.

According to a video, the singer seemed to have visited a popular spot Tarkwa Bay and had offended a man.

In a video sighted online, the singer was spotted addressing the crowd while a man accused him of 'bursting/breaking' his head.

Source: Legit.ng