Video of Gyakie's mother, Mrs Miriam Acheampong and Gyakie's younger sister have surfaced online

Mother and daughter were spotted at the surprise birthday celebration of Gyakie's aunty, Ramatu

Fans upon seeing Gyakie's younger sister for the first time can't keep calm about how beautiful she looks

Videos of the mother, Mrs Miriam Acheampong and younger sister of Ghanaian Singer, Gyakie have sparked interesting reactions online.

The two were spotted at the house of Gyakie's aunty, Ramatu for a surprise birthday celebration.

Gyakie's mom and younger sister. Photo Source: @gyakie_ @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on the Instagram page of Zionfelixdotcom, Gyakie's younger sister was seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a white tank top, and a pair of white sandals.

She walked across the compound to a tent where her mother, Mrs Acheampong was standing.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mrs Acheampong wore a simple look. She was spotted in a brown dress with black leopard prints and a pair of slippers.

Fans react to seeing Gyakie's younger sister and mother

emmacarr86:

"Ok! we've seen her mother and younger sister.....so where are her brother, dad, friends & the rest of her whole families....I'm waiting to see them all too."

platinum_ak1:

"The mother is beautiful."

spendy_blinks:

"Her mum is prettier like her daughter."

1realcreppy_:

"She fine oo.. tag am eerh."

nyanibaqueen:

She's pretty❤️

sethphotography__:

She fine pass @gyakie_

mp.9524:

"@sethphotography__ Because guakie is older than her..Probably gyakie was also very fine when she was her age."

mhz_nhaa_khute:

"She too go turn celebrity soon.. Ghana my motherland "

e.l.n1no:

"I’m just admiring the house."

Gyakie graduates with Business Administration degree from KNUST

Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie, born Jackline Acheampong graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

The afro-beat sensation completed her studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Gyakie took to Twitter to make public the achievement on Sunday, March 20. Gyakie sparked reactions over the photos she shared to celebrate the achievement with fans and the public.

Source: Legit.ng