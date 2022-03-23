Ghanaian afro-beats musician, Gyakie, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration

The Forever hit singer completed her undergraduate studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST

Gyakie has sparked reactions over the photos she shared to celebrate the achievement with fans and public

Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie, born Jackline Acheampong, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

The afro-beats sensation completed her studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Gyakie took to Twitter to make public the achievement on Sunday, March 20.

Photos of Ghanaian musician Gyakie. Source: Gyakie

Celebrating the achievement

''The sound has graduated,'' she shared along with photos.

The daughter of the high-life legend, Nana Acheampong, had to juggle her studies with her music career.

Her photos have, however, spiked a stir as many have reacted to one of the snaps highlighting her heavy 'chest'.

At the time of writing this report, her post had garnered 2,271 retweets, 155 quote tweets, and more than 17,000 Likes. The reactions are too sensitive to share here.

Read the comments underneath her post.

Gyakie released her first single in 2019 titled Love is Pretty, and followed up with another single called Never Like This.

The songbird dominated Ghana's music in 2020 with her song Forever, which was on her five-track EP, titled Seed, elevating her to the top of charts not only in Ghana but in Nigeria and Kenya.

