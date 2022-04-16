JJC Skillz’s son Benito Bello has shared a new video where he confirmed he was expelled as he described how his father physically assaulted him

Benito, who revealed he has left the country for the UK, revealed in the video that on their way from his school, JJC started punching him in the car

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online as some Nigerians called on JJC to make amends as Benito was still his son

It appears Nigerians will have to expect more dramas from the Bellos as JJC Skillz’s son Benito Buhari Bello has taken to social media to call out his father.

In a video that has gone viral, Benito confirmed he was expelled as he said that JJC physically assaulted him on their way from his school.

He revealed there was a time they were in the car, and JJC started punching him in the face, which led to him having a swollen face.

Benito also said JJC had earlier beaten him in his school, where he took security men to ground to restrain him. He, however, stressed that he has left the country and moved to the UK, where he hoped to start a new life.

Reactions as Benito describes how JJC assaulted him

The video has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Nigerians urging JJC to make amends.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

di_yaa:

"Driving and punching, that's an offense oooo , the big wood to kill a snake or????‍♂‍♂‍♂‍♂‍♂."

fifi_gold45:

"JJC put your house in order, regardless he is still your Son!! You are the Adult here , there is nothing like an EX-Son ‍♀️."

callmetoplady:

"Typical naija dad won't spare you especially when you were expelled from school.. let's get that straight out of the way. That's why he's expected to exercise restraint so his beating don't turn into assault and inflicting heavy bodily injuries why were you expelled?."

JJC accused of physically assaulting son

More drama continues to unfold as it regards Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello, her husband JJC Skillz, and ex, Mella.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mella heavily clamped down on JJC while noting that he is far different from what he paints himself to be on social media.

She accused the Omo Ghetto filmmaker of physically assaulting their son, Benito, adding that the young man is still undergoing treatment.

