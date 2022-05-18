American rapper, DaBaby as been acting like a son of the soil since he arrived Lagos Nigeria a few days ago

The rapper has been putting up amazing moments of his time in Nigeria on Instagram and walked freely around town

His video shoot with Davido has further proved that he loves life in Lagos, Legit.ng compiled some of the headlines he made during his time in the city

Life in Lagos is always fun and addictive despite the tedious hustle and bustle in the city visitors love the vibes and fun.

American rapper, DaBaby recently arrived in Lagos and he has flooded his social media pages with beautiful moments from the city.

In the videos of DaBaby in Lagos that have emerged online, he has been moving freely among the crowd, having fun, enjoying the life.

DaBaby loves Lagos life. Credit: @dababy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng picked 5 moments DaBaby has got Nigerians talking with his time in Lagos.

1. Crowd welcomes him

DaBaby announced his arrival to Lagos with a mammoth crowd welcoming him to the city.

The sprayed money up in the air as he moved freely among the crowd who were chanting his name in the beautiful video.

The voice of a man could be heard in the background advising him to keep his phones.

Watch the video below:

2. Shopping for shoes and clothes

DaBaby shared a video of himself in a store where he went for shoes and clothes shopping.

The American disclosed that he and his crew members forgot their bags in the US hence the need to get new stuff.

He flaunted dollar notes at the store as he got new designer stuff.

Check out the post below:

3. Buying popcorn for $100

Luck shone on a popcorn hawker who DaBaby patronised in Lagos, the rapper handed the young man a hundred dollar note in exchanges of packs of popcorn.

The boy went away in disbelief but his entourage who were Nigerians called him back to get more packs of the popcorn.

Nigerians condemned their act of collecting more popcorn from the boy.

Watch the video below:

4. Shooting music video with Davido

Davido took DaBaby to the trenches on Lagos Island for the shoot of their upcoming music video.

The two stars moved freely amongst the mammoth crowd who came to watch them in what looked like a tedious shoot.

Nigerians reacted differently to the video, watch below:

Is DaBaby the most free American artist to visit Nigeria? Which of his moments is more interesting to you?

DaBaby's bodyguard spotted collecting babe's number in Lagos Island

Legit.ng previously reported that DaBaby's visit to Lagos, Nigeria continued to cause a buzz on social media.

The international music star's bodyguard was also seen having some fun and was captured on video collecting a lady's phone number.

The bodyguard and the babe seemed unaware that they were being recorded as they had a small chat and exchanged number.

