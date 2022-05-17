Popular American rapper DaBaby, arrived in the city of Lagos, Nigeria and fans are welcoming him to the ever-busy streets

The rapper shared a video of the moment a mammoth crowd gathered around him to give him a lovely reception

In the video, the fans struggled to have their hands on him and a man could be heard in the background advising DaBaby

US rapper DaBaby shared a video of himself in Lagos, Nigeria as he arrived in the African country.

In the video, the rapper was seen walking freely in the midst of some fans as they greatly hailed him.

DaBaby arrives Lagos streets. Credit: @dababy

Source: Instagram

He also threw some money up in the air to appreciate the fans and their great reception as they welcomed him to their city.

The voice of one of the people guiding the rapper could be heard advising him to hold his phone tightly amidst the crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

DaBaby shared lots of videos of his encounter with Lagos fans on his Instagram story channel.

Watch one of the videos below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of DaBaby walking freely among the crowd who hailed him in Lagos.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chocco.xx:

"In this Lagos that everybody is mad."

Princessccynthia:

"No money on ground oh. Hold ur ice and phone tight DaBaby. Lagos boys nor dey show love o."

Ronkeyzee:

"What Nigerian name are we giving him? Damola or Dawale?"

Keekz_ng_:

"60% of the guys there don’t know who he is, they’re just playing along."

Prime_minister05:

"Na when you near him you go know say him no be baby."

DaBaby jumps on Wizkid's Essence, records his own cover

Legit.ng previously reported that DaBaby appeared to have caught the Essence fever as he jumped on the MIL track and recorded a cover.

The rap star didn't stop at recording the track, he also made sure he shot an official music video which was shared across his social media pages.

WIzkid's fans couldn't hide their excitement as many flooded the rapper's comment section with different reactions.

Source: Legit.ng