American rapper, DaBaby continues to enjoy is time in the ever-busy city of Lagos and another hilarious video of him has emerged online.

The rapper bought a bag of popcorn for $100 (N50,000) in traffic and the seller looked stunned over the amount he got

In the fun video, DaBaby's entourage called the seller back to get more packs of popcorn, Nigerians have reacted differently to the seller's luck

Luck shone on a young traffic hawker who encountered American rapper, DaBaby on the streets of Lagos recently.

The rapper called on the young man who is hawking popcorn, he got a few packs from him and handed out a 100 US dollar note (N50,000) to him.

DaBaby buys popcorn in Lagos traffic. Credit: @tooxclusive @dababy

The boy stood in disbelief as he attempt to walk past his vehicle while Dababy embraced what he just bought with N50k before his entourage called the hawker back to collect more popcorn from him.

How about selling a bag of popcorn for N50,000? That's some luck right there on the hawker.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react to DaBaby's popcorn video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of DaBaby and the popcorn hawker in the Lagos traffic.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Rioenegy1:

"$100 which kind soap d guy use baff?"

Javi_juujuu

"Who else noticed that E be like the seller doesn’t even know the equivalent of the money in naira."

Djloudestofficial:

"That guy wey collect everything bad oh e no fit leave the $100."

Babra.tom.98:

"Make I go start this business for traffic I might be lucky."

Alogiibrahim:

"Na why naija no get level be this why did that drivers collect more popcorn at least he’s not the one that paid the $100."

Huge crowd welcomes DaBaby to Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that DaBaby arrived the city of Lagos, Nigeria, and fans welcomed him to the ever-busy streets.

The rapper shared a video of the moment a mammoth crowd gathered around him to give him a lovely reception in the city.

In the video, the fans struggled to have their hands on him and a man could be heard advising the rapper to hold his phone tightly.

