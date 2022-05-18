Nigerian controversial singer Portable has taken to social media to hail YBNL boss and music star Olamide

This comes as Portable shared a video of Olamide vibing to one of his new songs, which has been trending in the media

The video has stirred reactions online, as many applauded the YBNL boss for always being supportive of others

Nigerian music star and YBNL boss Olamide is making headlines over a video of him vibing to one of Portable’s new songs, Clear.

The YBNL boss could be seen in the video singing along, an action which has hinted a possible remix of the song could be in the making.

Portable hails Olamide as he vibes to his song. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable, who was excited by Olamide’s action, took to his social media timeline to gush over the music star.

Sharing the video, Portable wrote:

“King Bado na baba @olamide ⭐️ If you no get money clear.”

See the video below:

Olamide is one of the major forces behind Portable’s breakthrough in the music industry after he featured on the latter's single dubbed Zazu Zeh, which became an instant hit in 2021 and is still making waves to date.

Fans gush over Olamide as he vibes to Portable’s new song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

forby_ola:

"E com belike say na Badoo sing am."

fw.everglad:

"This song 4 make if na baddo sing am sha ‍♂️."

_olaniran9:

"Badoo thank you for everything.. You are our number 1 ROLE MODEL✅."

_therealrayy_:

"We need a remix ASAP oh Portable ft. Olamide."

donfemzy_osf:

"Baddo con make the song sweet more❤️."

bucchi_classic:

"My respect for Olamide and Wizkid in the music industry is endless."

Portable goes to the trenches, sprays money

Nigerian controversial singer Portable returned to the country, having spent weeks abroad where he made some foreign currencies which he showed off online.

Upon his return to the country, Portable has stirred reactions as he took to the trenches to show love to his fans.

In a video that has gone viral, the singer could be seen on the roof of a car as he threw wads of naira into the air to fans' excitement, who rushed to pick it up.

