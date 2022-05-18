Nigerian controversial singer Portable has returned to Nigeria after spending weeks outside the country from London, to Istanbul and Dubai

Following his return to the country, Portable went back to the trenches, where he was seen spraying money from a car roof

His action has stirred reactions from fans and followers who have taken to social media to hail as some referred to him as the King of the trenches

Nigerian controversial singer Portable is finally back in the country, having spent weeks outside the country where he made some foreign currencies which he showed off online.

Upon his return to the country, Portable has stirred reactions as he took to the trenches to show love to his fans.

Fans name Portable king of trenches, Credit: @portablebaeby

In a video that has gone viral, the singer could be seen on the roof of a car as he threw wads of naira into the air to fans' excitement, who rushed to pick it up.

Fans hail Portable as he returns to the trenches shortly after returning from abroad

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to praise the singer for his action.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

atikumoney1:

"Zazu always giving back to the street."

meelah_b:

"He’s own better at least e no dey forget him trenches people❤️❤️."

jaylodolls:

"Small time he go begin fight . He no dey waste time fight."

princess_eko_11:

"I just hope he doesn't spend all of his earnings ."

giddygram007:

"One thing I like about this dude is the fact that he gives. Na why him way Dey open. Don’t underestimate the power of giving."

hila_rahila:

"Them wan fall person mama."

dollarpam1:

"Portable for president Abeg!!!! He go dey dash us money and he go dey clear everybody their f^<k up sharp sharp❤️."

Portable shows off wads of foreign currency

Nigerian controversial singer Portable gained massive attention outside the country, and it all seems to be moving well for him.

Portable, who first travelled to London some weeks back, also went to Istanbul in Turkey before travelling to Dubai.

Each trip ended well for the singer as he showed off the money he received.

Source: Legit.ng