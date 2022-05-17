Snoop Dogg came across a rather odd but hilarious clip of a woman who was wearing her shoes all wrong

The famous rapper shared the clip on social media so that his people could be as confused as he was when watching it

The people had no words for the "shoetiuation" that was going on and resorted to humour as an explanation

A woman wore shoes that were either too small or just hella uncomfortable because her feet were wearing the floor, not the shoes. Someone snapped a clip of the situation and worldwide OG Snoop Dogg caught a glimpse and was bust.

Snoop Dogg shared a rather odd clip that had peeps so puzzled all they could do was laugh. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Social media has us watching some strange things, like ducks playing basketball and women wearing shoes all wrong. It’s wild out here!

The notorious Snoop Dogg took to his Facebook page with the extremely strange clip. Seeing the shoes situation that was going on in this video will leave you laughing out of utter confusion. There is just no logical explanation for this, LOL.

Sisi, you might want to slide your foot a lil back… just a suggestion.

Social media users try and figure out what was going through the woman’s mind

Peeps feel there had to be some liquor involved here. The only time your shoes come off is when you get lit, so that is the only logical explanation they had for the good sis wearing her shoes the way she was.

They could just imagine what was going through the person’s mind who was filming this sneaky clip; they had to have thought they were tripping.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

Tiffany Mertes said:

“Her feet like we outta here.”

Scotty Todd said:

“When your feet are saying, should I stay or should I go.”

Yeye Olori Ewa Igbineweka said:

“I'm thinking she wore it wrongly and couldn't walk majestically with it.”

Jennifer Brooks-Jones said:

“Them shoes look tired.”

Elisia Parker

“How does this happen? I’m tryna figure out if the shoes are too big or too small or both.”

Boss moves: Snoop Dogg becomes the top dog at death row records, US celebs react

In other Snoop news, Legit.ng reported that Snoop Dogg is now the new top dog at Death Row Records. The superstar announced that he now owns the famous record label that released his first album 30 years back.

The label has been owned by a few people since it went into bankruptcy back in 2006. Its co-founder, Suge Knight, is currently behind bars doing a 28-year sentence for voluntary mansl*aughter.

TMZ reports that the US rapper bought the company from Blackstone investment firm and MNRK Music Group. It is not known how much he paid for the label that dropped his debut album, Doggy*style in 1993.

Source: Legit.ng