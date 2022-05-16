Award-winning American rapper Kendrick Lamar is having a fun-filled stay in Ghana a few days after the release of his latest album

The rapper was captured in a video playing street football match and skating with Ghanaian youths

The clip delighted many fans with some of them stating that the locals who were playing with him did not know who he is

American rapper Kendrick Lamar arrived in Ghana on Thursday, May 12, 2022, a day before the release of his latest album.

Kendrick Lamar enjoys street football with locals in Ghana. Photo: Spotify.

It is no doubt that the rapper is enjoying himself to the fullest in the West African country and the best part of it is that he is not suffocated by the attention since many of the locals didn't recognise him.

Kendrick Lamar enjoys street football with Ghanaians

A video shared on Twitter depicted the superstar playing street football with some youths.

Lamar could be seen rocking a yellow t-shirt, and maroon shorts with white sneakers.

He seemed to have enjoyed the running rings around the young Ghanaians and it was evident that the majority of them did not know who he is.

Netizens react

@KDeteror:

"70% of people there don’t even know who he is especially those he playing with. That’s the sad part."

@hiiipowers"

"You are all really going off on Kendrick: it's not a pro game he's out enjoying himself and football is the best sport in the world you just need a ball and run with it."

@TheBigzy:

"I agree but he's Kendrick Lamar at the end of the day haha, he has no label pushing him to sell a certain amount because he can do that without a promo."

Kendrick Lamar's new album Mr Morale and Big Steppers

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Kendrick Lamar dropped his new album dubbed Mr Morale and Big Steppers after missing in action for about a decade.

The rapper first gave fans a taste of what was expected when he dropped The Heart Part where he insinuated that he may have privately gotten married and had two babies.

In his just-released Father Time track off the new album in which he's featured Sampha, Kendrick opened up about how having daddy issues has fuelled him and also held him back.

In the same jam, he also shared he was confused that Drake and award-winning rapper Kanye West squashed their longtime beef and even met and broke bread together.

