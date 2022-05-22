BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney is one of the top performers at his colleague, Emmanuel's 25th birthday party

The reality star turned singer thrilled the guest with his newly released song and also complimented his performance with funny dance moves

The guests were amazed by his new dance moves as they sing along to his song, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video of his performance

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, got guests at his colleague Emmanuel's 25th birthday party excited following his top notch performance.

The reality star turned musician decided to perform his new single Na We We at the party and interestingly, the guest sang along.

Whitemoney performs at Emmanuel's birthday party. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney also showed that he is an all round entertainer as he debuted a new funny dance move during his performance that warranted some of his colleagues rushing down to brace and prevented him from falling.

Check out the video of his performance below:

Nigerians react to Whitemoney's performance video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Whitemoney's performance at Emmanuel's birthday party.

read below

Voke_billions1:

"Carry on more shows to shutdown 02arena way oo."

Shangwe_closet:

"I love how you guys support each other."

Big_zarah:

"This song sweet oh I don’t know what y’all are ranting about."

Iheeyah_:

"It’s the way they held him to calm him for me."

Atomacoofficial:

"That hyping they’re giving white money, E sure me say na whinning."

Beauty9ja01:

"But make we no lie , the song don Dey sweet ooo."

Source: Legit.ng