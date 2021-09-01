Rap star DaBaby appears to have caught the Essence fever as he recently jumped on the MIL track and recorded a cover

The rap star didn’t stop at recording the track as he also made sure to shoot an official music video which was shared across his social media pages

Wizkid’s fans couldn’t hide their excitement as many flooded the rapper’s comment section with different reactions

Wizkid’s Essence song continues to garner more international accolades as music lovers, top rappers and singers among others can’t get over the Made in Lagos (MIL) track.

Just recently, American rapper Dababy jumped on the track which features Tems and recorded a cover version.

American Rapper DaBaby covers Wizkid's Essence.

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, the rap star didn’t stop at recording an audio version of the track as he also shot an official music video.

Sharing a preview with his fans on Instagram, DaBaby wrote:

"Even if I’m the brokest nigga in the room I’m still a BIG Dawg “ESSENCE” Freestyle."

Watch the clip below:

Wizkid’s fans throng comment section

The video attracted mixed reactions from Wizkid's fans with one individual calling out DaBaby for not giving credit to the Nigerian singer.

Read comments below:

l_o_m___01 said:

"Just feat wizkid and get it lit."

eric_armani__ said:

"Man give the owner of the song some fcking credit by at least tagging them .... or even thanking them for making such a good song your freestyle is lit just give credit to our own @wizkidayo and @temsbaby."

fearless247 said:

"@wizkidayo how did he do ?"

b_b_7437 said:

"@wizkidayo is the biggest artist in Africa."

dat_nawty_boi said:

"Wizyyyyyy Babyyyy loke loke."

kinggofthe4 said:

"Who else thinks Dababy is the best rapper?."

shon_renese said:

“Remind me to keep it real and be myself cuz all of these other niggas need help!” Now that’s a BAR"

Essence becomes the most 'shazamed' song in the US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid scored another major accomplishment outside the shores of Africa and fans were super excited on his behalf.

The singer’s song, Essence, off the MIL album, has now made history as the most ‘shazamed’ track in the US.

The music recognition platform shared the news on social media while congratulating the Nigerian musician.

