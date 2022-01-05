James Brown has taken to his social media page to comment on the reaction of people to his dad's birthday photos with him

The controversial crossdresser said people should not compare their parents with others as they are different

James also stated that his dad is educated and he loves him unconditionally while telling his critics to mind their business

Crossdresser James Brown said he saw the conversations that his dad's birthday photos with him have generated, hence, he decided to dignify his critics with a response.

According to him, his father is aware of his way of life and he loves him like that.

James Brown speaks on his dad's birthday photos with him. Photos: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

He said:

"I posted my dad on my page and it has caused calamity. You guys don't seem to get it. Not every father is your father. Not every father is uneducated, ignorant, hypocrite, and uncivilised. My dad is a medical doctor. Divorce happened, everyone went their separate ways and I faced my life. I can't kill myself. But the thing is that, you guys should not sit in your comfort zones and judge other parents because your parents do not love you or accept you does not mean other parents don't love their children."

According to the crossdresser, every parent shows love in their own way.

"The way your parents love you is different from the way other parents love theirs. Besides, most of you are not civilised? Did your parents even go to school? Most of them did not even go to school, so, stop stressing yourself."

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react

yet_oluwatosin:

"I thought u said ur papa no accept u b4 say nah ur grandma take care of u? Abi nah only me read it den niJames woo ma confuse me oh jare."

yemisidotcom:

"E don turn insult? e never reach that level naw."

asandrea__stores:

"For been in your life and supporting you. God bless him. I respect him and you alot and the love you both share."

naomikamara92:

"Words monki no fine but him papa like am like dat.....who re us to judge abi us re we to judge moreover una resemble ooo e be like say gracious resemble ur mum."

ceomotana:

"U sure say no be rented papa."

adaoravi3:

"I think ur grammar is improving."

iam_rickyfitz:

"Yes, gurl. Their parents DOESN'T love them. Happy girl."

Gov Okowa's aide blasts James Brown's father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an aide to Governor Okowa of Delta state, Ossai Ovie Success expressed his displeasure at the photo of James Brown and his dad.

He said James Brown's father's act of allowing his son to dress this way and behaving like a woman is abnormal.

The angry aide described the crossdresser's dad as irresponsible.

Source: Legit.ng