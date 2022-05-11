Music superstar, Davido's second baby mama, Amanda, served her Instagram followers with the official photos from her daughter, Hailey's 5th birthday party

The photos came out so good as real Disneyland characters were created to give the kids in attendance a time to remember

Hailey's superstar Dad also attended the party as he took shots with the celebrant, the kids had the fun of their lives during the beautiful birthday party

Children's parties don't get any better than what music superstar, Davido and his second baby mama, Amanda put together for their daughter Hailey during her 5th birthday celebration.

Hailey's friends and other adults attended the beautiful event. Social media users can't stop talking about the amazing things that happened at the party.

The proud mother, Amanda took to her Instagram story channel to share the official photos from the real Disneyland-themed party specially created for Hailey.

The photos came out so good as the kids and other adults who attended had the fun of their lives.

The celebrant's superstar father, Davido, also took photos with Hailey as her parents made her 5th birthday celebration one to remember.

Check out some of the photos from the celebrity child's 5th birthday party below:

