Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, sparked hilarious reactions on social media when he made an appeal to one of his superstar colleagues

Portable called on Burna Boy to please do a collaboration with him even if it will be just one verse and promised the song will be a hit

Portable also bragged about the grace that followed him around and said he and Burna Boy have something in common

Controversial singer, Portable, is aiming higher, and his fans are loving the vibes he is bringing.

The singer publicly expressed his desire to get on a song together with music superstar Burna Boy and he made a rallying appeal to him.

Portable expresses interest to work with Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

The Zazoo crooner declared that Burna Boy has been killing all songs he featured in and it is time he featured on his own too as the African Giant that he is.

He freestyled the song he would love Burna to jump on and further said the fact that he is an Odogwu bitters ambassador and Burna also bears the name is enough reason to make the collabo happen.

He captioned the video as:

"Giant of Africa IDÅMU ADUGBO @burnaboygram Baba Bless your boi with One verse on my way back to Naija I go by the name @portablebaeby Akoi Grace Akoi Mercy Blessing dey follow me Bizza Bizza."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

A number of social media users have reacted differently to Portable's call to Burna Boy, urging him to do a collaboration with him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Omo_iya_oni_pepsi733:

"If na that one Burna can give you one verse but it would be a mature song."

Iam_bertunes:

"You wan collect African giant from burna?"

Vickyjay_gram:

"There’s no way Burna won’t give him a verse after seeing this lol."

Oluwa_gifted01:

"You’ve made money pay for featuring and explore yourself stop looking for free tin in Nigeria they’re all looking for money."

Source: Legit.ng