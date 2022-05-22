A video of Nigerian singer, Skiibii Mayana's encounter with a street hawker has made it to the internet and fans can't stop talking about it

The singer wanted to do a DaBaby by buying popcorn for $100 but the hawker seemed not to recognise the dollar note

Skiibii eventually gave him naira notes and told him to keep the change, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

Singer, Skiibii wanted to do a DaBaby on a street hawker but it seemed the seller is not flowing with the trend.

The Baddest Boy crooner bought popcorn worth N900 and handed the boy a 100 dollar note (50,000) and the hawker seemed not to know the value of what was handed to him.

Skiibii asked him, how much is the amount but he blabbed before the singer changed the money to naira notes and asked him to keep the change.

Nigerians react to Skiibii's encounter with the hawker

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Skiibii's interaction with the popcorn seller, most of them slams the singer for playing with the boy's business.

Wendy_adamma:

"May nobody ever use money play with me."

Its.mryum:

"This is not cool, why play with him with the money, when you could have just given him his real price tag."

_No_money_no_honeyy_:

"Don’t play with peoples business bro if wan give give."

Stanceyyy__:

"After asking him wether he knows how much it is u stil did not give him that’s very bad Skiibii."

Kemz_kemzy:

"Why tease someone that has been in rain hustling for ends meet and is it funny."

DaBaby buys popcorn for $100 in Lagos traffic

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that American rapper, DaBaby enjoyed his time in the ever-busy city of Lagos after another hilarious video of him emerged online.

The rapper bought a bag of popcorn for $100 (N50,000) in traffic and the seller looked stunned over the amount he got.

In the fun video, DaBaby's entourage called the seller back to get more packs of popcorn, and Nigerians were wowed by the seller's luck.

