A man said he and his family were left disappointed when they were asked to cook after arrival at their in-laws' home in Ukambani, Kenya

Nahashon and his kin had travelled from Muran'ga to Ukambani for the dowry ceremony only to be told they had to cook

This is because of a long-standing culture in Ukambani where the suitor's family cooks after visiting the bride-to-be's home for the dowry ceremony

A man has narrated how he and his family were left in utter bewilderment after they were asked to cook food for the dowry ceremony that they had attended.

Nahashon and his family travelled all the way from Murang'a to Makueni for the dowry event of his uncle but upon arrival, they were told they had to cook for themselves and other guests as is the culture among the Akamba.

The man was disappointed to cook for the in-laws in Makueni. Photo: Nahashon.

Source: UGC

Speaking to a trusted Kenyan news media Tuko, the man said they had with them some items that the in-laws had asked of them and though they had been told they were the ones to cook the meals, they thought it was a joke.

"After arriving in Makueni, we were immediately asked to start cooking for the event. We had to be shown where the firewood and the kitchen are, and we started cooking to our disappointment," he said.

Ukambani culture

Nahashon said the in-laws only provided cooking pots and they all started cooking though they were guests.

They would later learn that this was a long-standing culture among the Akambas where the family of the suitor cooks after arrival at the bride-to-be's home.

"I have never seen this before but we ate together after we finished cooking and the ceremony was successful," he said.

Source: Legit.ng