Actor Anthony Anderson has earned his degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University

The achievement comes after three decades of working to accomplish his long-time dream of obtaining a degree

He made his academic milestone public via Instagram and garnered heartwarming compliments from fans

After three decades, African-American Anthony Anderson has now graduated from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University.

The Black-ish actor made his achievement public on Instagram as he disclosed that he'd earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the prestigious university.

Anderson mentioned that it was all a dream come true and words couldn't explain his emotions.

It was all a dream: Anthony Anderson.

An achievement worth celebrating

''To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!'' he began his post. “Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s been 30 years in the making,'' he said.

Even though it took three decades to accomplish his goal of attaining a degree from the university, Anderson said it was ''never too late''.

He uploaded photos of himself with, among others, college dean Phylicia Rashad and commencement speaker Taraji P. Henson and thanked his son Nathan for inspiring him to finish his degree.

The actor previously revealed he dropped out of college initially because of financial reasons.

See his post below:

Fans have showered him with praises. Legit.ng shared some of the comments below:

Cc_sabathia said:

''Congratulations OG!! .''

Kimfieldsofficial commented:

''So proud of you!''

Ddotangelettie said:

''Congrats baby bro! Respect! Salute!''

Lionelrichie said:

''This! Congrats my Brother!''

