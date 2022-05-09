A pretty lady who was inspired by her dad's predicament has celebrated graduating from law school

According to the lady, she was motivated to read law after her dad was sentenced to life imprisonment for non-violent drug crimes

Upon leaving law school, she came to the rescue of her dad and helped him out in time for her graduation ceremony

A US lady has taken to social media platform Twitter to celebrate a huge milestone in her life as she finished from law school.

Sharing a picture with her dad, the lady with the handle @teeliciouss_ revealed that she was inspired to read law after her dad was sentenced to life imprisonment when she was only 4 years old.

He had already spent 20 years in prison. Photo Credit: (@teeliciouss_)

According to the lady, the sentence was over non-violent drug crimes.

She pulled some strings to get him out

The law graduate said she had to do ''what I could'' and eventually got her father out of prison after he had already done 20 years.

The elated lady stated that he got out in time to attend her graduation ceremony.

She tweeted:

"I went to law school because my dad was sentenced to life in prison for non-violent drug crimes. I did what I could to get him out. He did 20 years and got out right in time for my graduation.

Been gone since I was 4."

See her tweet below:

Tweeps react

@Lumache4 said:

"My father died 20 years ago this June. Give your Dad a hug for me. My father was a Nuclear Physicist and Lawyer. He ended his career (retired to become) a public defender because he believed that EVERYONE deserved competent counsel."

@CaiStark said:

"This is the reason to become a lawyer. Not for money. Not to impress people. Do it because you know—in this case directly— that the *people* need somebody. Seriously, congratulations to your dad on getting out, and congratulations to you bc a lot of dads are still inside."

@kathymoorhead7 said:

"My daughter was born in prison 30 yrs ago when I was serving a ten year sentence for shoplifting due to drugs. I'm attending her law school graduation this week!!! God takes the worst Junk of our lives and makes the most beautiful art. She is my Mona Lisa."

@PatriceGaines said:

"So proud of you. You did the dam*n thing. No one should go to prison for non-violent drug crimes. Thank you for choosing this path—and welcome home to your dad."

