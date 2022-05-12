Diamond Platnumz shared on Instagram that he bought his dream car, Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge 2021 last year

The luxury car was believed to have cost the Tanzanian crooner N254 million according to its factory price by the time

While wishing his manager a happy birthday, Diamond said he is looking to gift himself a private jet in 2022

Bongo star Diamond Platnumz has taken to social to celebrate a milestone he achieved in 2021.

Diamond vows to buy private Jet in 2022. Photo: Diamond Platnumz.

Source: UGC

Diamond took pride in himself for buying his dream car 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinanlast last year.

Diamond praises manager Sallam

He shared a photo depicting the manager Sallam in front of the expensive blue ride, which cost him a whooping N254 million. He revealed he will buy a plane this year.

The Naanzaje singer said the achievement was thanks to having the best management.

"We bought a 2021 Rolls Royce Black Badge Zero kilometre last Year, and we buying a Private Jet this Year!. That is the definition of having the Best management," Diamond said.

The post was to celebrate his manager's birthday.

Diamond shades Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Wizkid

Legit.ng had earlier reported that popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space over his description of two of the country’s biggest artists.

The musician, who recently updated his official music bio, made mention of Wizkid and Burna Boy and they were described in interesting ways.

In the singer’s profile, he bragged about being the first Sub-Saharan African artiste with over one billion video views in 2020, ahead of Davido, ‘Drake-boosted Wizkid, and P-Diddy protégé Burna Boy’.

These interesting and somewhat shady descriptions of two of Nigeria’s top music stars soon became a trending discussion on social media. A number of internet users had a lot to say about it.

Uche Maduagwu blasts Diamond Platnumz

Nigerian controversial actor Uche Maduagwu called Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz to order for shading Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Burna Boy.

This comes after the Tanzanian singer bragged about being the first Sub-Saharan African artiste with over one billion video views in 2020, ahead of Davido, ‘Drake-boosted Wizkid, and P-Diddy protégé Burna Boy’.

Source: Legit.ng