Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has come to the defence of Wizkid and Burna Boy after Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz dragged the two singers

Uche, in his statement, stressed that Nigerians made the Tanzanian singer popular as he told him to stop throwing shades

The controversial actor claimed Diamond Platnumz was dragging the two Nigerian stars because he wanted to gain entry into the American global market

Nigerian controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has called Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz to order for shading Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Burna Boy.

This comes after the Tanzanian singer bragged about being the first Sub-Saharan African artiste with over one billion video views in 2020, ahead of Davido, ‘Drake-boosted Wizkid, and P-Diddy protégé Burna Boy’.

Uche lambasted Diamond Platnumz after he dragged Wizkid & Burna Boy. Credit: @uchemaduagwu @diamondplatnumz

Reacting, Uche said Nigerians made the Tanzanian singer popular, adding that no one took him seriously until he did a song with Flavour, which helped him penetrate the Nigerian market.

Uche claimed Diamond Platnumz was throwing shade at Burna Boy and Wizid because he wanted to penetrate the American market.

The Nollywood actor wrote:

“Before #NANA song with Flavour, nobody took you seriously as a singer for #Africa despite your popularity in #Tanzania you still felt the need to enter #Naija market to dominate African #music space, luckily you eventually did, thanks to our generous singers upgrading East #African singers since 1901. Throwing shades at Starboy and Burnaboy for allegedly refusing to do collabo with you because you want to enter #American global market is wrong.”

Diamond Platnumz shades Wizkid and Burna Boy

Legit.ng had reported that Diamond Platnumz caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space over his description of two of the country’s biggest artists.

The musician, who recently updated his official music bio, made mention of Wizkid and Burna Boy and they were described in interesting ways.

In the singer’s profile, he bragged about being the first Sub-Saharan African artiste with over one billion video views in 2020, ahead of Davido, ‘Drake-boosted Wizkid, and P-Diddy protégé Burna Boy’.

