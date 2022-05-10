It's not uncommon to see that some Nigerian celebrities are not full-blooded Nigerians as they are tied to other races

Some of our favourite stars are American citizens, British citizens, Lebanese as well as Nigerians

In this article, Legit.ng brings you a list of popular celebrities who have one parent from India and are by default half-Indians as well

Sometimes, it is easy to tell that some of our favourite Nigerian celebrities and stars are not just Nigerians by birth.

From physical attributes to their hair, accent, and photos or videos of extended family members, some celebrities are British, American, or even Indian.

Nigerian celebs whose mum or dad are Indians Photo credit: @denreleedun/@singhniniofficail

For some stars, their fathers went all the way to India and its rich cultural heritage to seek the hands of their mums in marriage, while others had their dads come all the way to Nigeria.

Legit.ng has compiled a short list of popular Nigerian stars who are of Indian descent.

1. Denrele Edun

Popular eccentric and controversial TV host and actor Denrele tops the list. The media personality is born to a Nigerian father hence the name Denrele Oluwafemi Edun and an Indian mother.

The 40-year-old is one of the most talked-about celebrities seeing as he channels his feminine side without shame, rocking heels, gowns, and hair extensions.

Denrele's lush and beautiful hair can also be traced to his Indian mum.

2. Nini Singh

The first thing that struck people when Nini showed up on our screens during the 2021 Big Brother Naija was her beauty.

People's guesses were eventually confirmed when she revealed that she is half Nigerian and Indian. Nini's dad is Indian, hence the surname Singh.

Nini has moved on from BBNaija to becoming an ambassador to several brands all thanks to her mixed class of beauty, body and, lush hair as well.

3. Yagazie Emezi

Yagazie is a Nigerian artist and photojournalist. Since her journey in 2015, she has worked with several publications.

The award-winning artist was born and raised in Aba, Abia state, Nigeria with a Nigerian father and mother of Indian descent.

She made history three years ago when she became the first black African woman to photograph for National Geographic Magazine.

4. Akwaeke Emezi

Akwaeke is a Nigerian author and storyteller born to a Nigerian of Igbo Origin and an Indian mother.

She is Yagazie's sister and they both share the same flair for creativity with artistic talent.

Akwaeke rose to worldwide prominence after her short tale, Who Is Like God, won the Commonwealth Short Story Prize for Africa in 2017.

