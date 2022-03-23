Media personality, Denrele Edun had a special relationship with his late best friend Goldie Harvey who died nine years ago

Apparently, the duo were more than best friends and had few intimate moments even though Harvey was married

Nigerians have bashed Denrele as they called him out for refusing to respect the dead by divulging unnecessary informtion

It is no news that popular and controversial media personality, Denrele Edun and late singer, Goldie Harvey were best friends and had a special connection.

In a video which has made the rounds on social media, Denrele has revealed that despite the fact that the late Goldie was married, they had a few intimate moments.

Denrele says he had moments with Goldie Photo credit: @denrele_edun/@goldieharvey

Source: Instagram

He explicitly disclosed that he knew she was married, and they kept their affair which had a few 'enter the corner' moments a secret.

Denrele added that he has never shared the secret anywhere, but inferred that the intimate moments was a major rr=eason for being a driving force behind Goldie.

Nigerians react to Denrele's confession

wendy_adamma:

"Respect the dead!! Haaa. We don’t care."

oparah_somzy:

"This is wrong sha..at least respect the fact that she’s no more"

iceyartphotography:

"This was not necessarily why mouth dey scratch this guy?"

zinny_isbae:

"How do we know it's true? The dead tells no tale "

urbanqueen.xx:

"This is unnecessary. She’s dead!!!"

emmanuel.iy:

"Now you made his husband feel bad again after many years . Wetin you gain?"

Denrele visits late singer Goldie’s gravesite 9 years after her death

Popular Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun, once again remembered his old friend and singer, Goldie Harvey, nine years after her demise.

Denrele paid a visit to Goldie’s gravesite on Valentine’s Day seeing as she died on February 14, 2013.

The eccentric media personality wore an all-black outfit in Goldie’s honour as he took photos beside where she lay.

Denrele then accompanied the snaps with a touching eulogy for Goldie. The media mogul noted that he has been grieving over her for nine years and counting.

According to him, despite Goldie not being here, he feels her presence and even hears her laughing when he laughs.

Source: Legit.ng