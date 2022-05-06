Big Brother Naija reality star, Liquorose, has left many of her fans in awe following her recent Instagram uploads

In the new photos, the Shine Ya Eyes star donned a full Ghanaian ensemble comprising of stacks of gold jewellery

This comes a few months after 2019 BBNaija star, Tacha, celebrated Ghana's independence in a colourful Kente

Roseline Afije who is popularly known as Liquorose has certainly given her Ghanaian fans something to be excited about.

The reality TV star slayed the look. Photo credit: @liquorose

Big Brother Naija may have been for Nigerians but several other West African countries were just as emotionally invested as Nigerians.

With fan bases in these countries, it is only fair that these reality stars find ways to honour their fans.

Recently, Liquorose, took to her Instagram page to share some drop-dead gorgeous new uploads.

In the photos, the Shine Ya Eyes star glowed in a white traditional Ghanaian look which was heavily embellished with stacks of chunky gold jewellery.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"You can call me Naa Shika.. A Queen Mother from Accra Osu "

See post below:

