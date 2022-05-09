In celebration of Mother's Day, American actress and author Porsha Williams received a new Benz from her Nigerian lover Simon Guobadia

Porsha took to her Instagram page to share the good news as well as flaunt her new ride while gushing over her man

The reality star's followers flooded the comment section of her post with sweet reactions as they pointed out how lucky she is

American actress and reality star Porsha Williams celebrated Mother's Day in style as she added yet another luxurious car to her garage.

In celebration of Mother's Day, Porsha's Nigerian fiance, Simon Guobadia decided to spoil her with a new Benz.

Simon Guobadia gifts fiancee Porsha new Benz Photo credit: @porsha4real

Source: Instagram

An excited Porsha shared photos of the white car which still had a red ribbon on her Instagram page as she gushed over how amazing her man is and how he makes her feel like a princess.

"Energyyyyyyyy! Thank you baby @iamsimonguobadia !! You make me feel like a real life princess! I freaking love my new baby Best Mother’s Day everrrrr ! #EseosaGuobadia #GuobadiasLoading."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Reactions on Porsha's page

davido:

"Simon buying me a car fuc*k that."

kelz:

"Porsha P Happy Mothers Day."

cookingwithhannah1_:

"Now that’s how you shut the haters off big energy Porsha is living her best life."

shannontanaii:

"You need to write a how to get the life you deserve book! Cuz we the ppl gone buy it!"

olf.bran:

"Porsha not playing with y’all! She going make em spend a cute coin on her."

forevertonig:

"❤️❤️❤️ Loving the Glow up Baby!!! Get it Porscha!!!"

peacheslacole91:

"Dang he stay buying cars. Shhessshhhhhh."

Porsha Williams flaunts Rolls-Royce Nigerian fiancé Simon Guobadia bought her

Real Housewives of Atlanta star and actress, Porsha Williams started the new year with a Rolls-Royce Ghost courtesy of her fiance.

Porsha's Nigerian fiance, Simon Guobadia surprised her with the new ride worth millions of naira and she took to social media to show it off.

The actress shared several photos of the new car as she posed with it on her Instagram page, and left a word for her haters.

Source: Legit.ng