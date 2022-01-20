American actress and reality star Porsha Williams has been gifted a Rolls-Royce worth several millions of naira by her fiance

Porsha's fiance, Simon Guobadia is a Nigerian and on his Instagram page, he shared a photo of the actress' new car and his

Porsha also shared several photos of the new car on social media as she bragged about refusing to quit for her haters to win

Real Housewives of Atlanta star and actress, Porsha Williams is riding the rest of the new year in Rolls-Royce Ghost courtesy of her fiance.

Porsha's Nigerian fiance, Simon Guobadia surprised her with the new ride worth millions of naira and she took to social media to show it off.

Porsha Williams shows off expensive new ride from fiance Photo credit: @iamsimonguobadia

Source: Instagram

The actress shared several photos of the new car as she posed with it on her Instagram page, and left a word for her haters.

"The only way you win is if I quit!‍♂️"

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Porsha's fiance, Simon Guobadia also took to his page with a photo of his car and the new one he gifted his woman.

He captioned the post with the viral you want to bamba song.

"Ha! You want to bam ba? You wanna chill with the big boys . My Queen ❤️

Reactions

beautiful_notbasic:

"Simon said don’t play with him."

iamlisageorge:

"Real big things! it's the caption for me."

msmogul_:

"Hahahaha they can’t chill with the big boys, you guys are on a different level."

thecarlosking_:

"Porsha Matters."

iloveangel2:

"WIN sisit just keep gettin better & better."

nieceys.world:

"I love seeing a beautiful black queen being loved correctly!! Best wishes to you in your new chapter! ❤️❤️"

bellemaelle25:

"OMG yesssss Porsha @porsha4real singing you deserve it."

Toyin Abraham's hubby buys himself a car as birthday gift

January 17 was indeed a beautiful day for actor Kolawole Ajeyemi as he turned a new age and his wife, Toyin Abraham made sure to surprise him to the point of tears.

Actress and colleague of the Ajeyemi's, Ariyo Oluwakemisola took to her Instagram page with a photo of the new SUV Kolawole bought himself.

The black Lexus SUV which would have cost the actor millions of naira was posted on the actress' page as she congratulated and prayed for him.

Source: Legit.ng