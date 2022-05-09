Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Leo DaSilva recently advised people to stop falling in love anyhow simply because the other party is nice to them

Yul Edochie who has been in the news for taking a second wife noted in his reply that one cannot choose who they fall in love with

While some people agreed with the actor others disagreed and did not hesitate to drag him as they pointed out the greed in his reply

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently made his stand about people falling in love known on Twitter.

Big Brother Naija star Leo had taken to his timeline to urge people to have some self-control and stop falling in love with people simply because of niceness.

"Stop falling in love with people because they are nice to you. Have some self control."

In a reply to him, Yul pointed out that one can hardly choose who to fall in love with because it is who the heart decides to fall in love with that one follows.

"My brother Leo. You can hardly choose who to fall in love with. Na love go choose for you. If e choose, you don enter."

See the exchange below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's reply

@iammoscosolo:

"You are wrong love don't choose for people you try to love if they can also love you in return I know you didn't love your first wife that is why you take a second wife."

@glitz_lingerie:

"You don't just have self control. It's actually ur third leg making u feel like u are in love . Keep falling in love until your eyes clears."

@marygrace_100:

"Leo is right,have self control becus na when you stay together na e true colors go show"

@RhaeMichael:

"Everything is about self control, love will alwys find you, something better, sweeter, nicer, more beautiful etc, will always find you! But kindness and self-control will alwys remind you of why yours is and always will be the best... if not, you will marry every woman on earth!!"

Pete Edochie breaks silence amid son Yul’s 2nd marriage

Veteran movie star Pete Edochie penned a goodwill message to his fans and followers for the new month.

The Nollywood veteran who welcomed his fans to the new month made prayers for them. He, however, urged them to be fair and just in their dealing with others in the new month.

This was the first time Pete would be making a post on social media since his son, and actor Yul Edochie unveiled his new wife Judy Austin and his son.

