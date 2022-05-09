Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo recently clocked 40 and she decided to celebrate the milestone with a lavish party

In videos which have made the rounds online, Ini's event was packed full of celebrities beyond Nollywood as they turned up in their numbers to support her

Veterans D'banj, RMD, Kanayo looked dapper in their outfits as the birthday girl herself made a stunning grand appearance

Much loved Nollywood actress Ini Edo recently threw a birthday party to celebrate her ascension to the 4th floor and it was a lavish affair.

Friends and colleagues of the actress turned the event into a star-studded carnival as they tuned up in their numbers to party with Ini.

Ini Edo throws lavish 40th birthday party

Source: Instagram

RMD, Kanayo O.Kanayo, D'banj, Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, Mo Abudu, Osas, Chinedu Ikedieze, Kate Henshaw, Shaffy Bello, Mercy Aigbe, Toke Makinwa and a host of others looked stunning/dapper in their outfits for the night.

Big Brother Naija ex-housemates were not left out as well as Dorathy, Alex, Liquorose, Mercy Eke and others also attended the lavish event.

See clips from Ini's 40th birthday bash below:

RMD got special recognition as a Nollywood legend and veteran, he also shared a moment with Ini.

The birthday girl makes stunning entrance into the venue in a stunning gold outfit and several paparazzi shots.

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares a hug with younger colleague Williams Uchemba as Uti Nwachukwu intoduces him.

Big Brother Naija stars party as Liquorose subtly scatters the floor with moves.

Toke Makinwa and Mo Abudu share Instagram worthy moment as Shaffy Bello, Kate Henshaw and others light up the background.

Mercy Aigbe and husband, Adekaz show up for Ini, Uche Jombo and Iyabo Ojo made the cut i their beautiful outfits.

Ini Edo takes over dancefloor from guests as she puts her back into an Igbo dance.

