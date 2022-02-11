Popular music star, Peter Okoye of the Psquare group, has replied a fan who called him out for splashing millions on diamonds

The fan said Peter always questions the government on spending unnecessarily but he is doing a similar thing

The singer slammed him over the comment and even extended the rant to another fan who waded into the matter

Valentine came early for music star, Peter Okoye, as he shared photos of himself getting new diamonds from the icebox.

Peter hinted that he got himself the new collection for Valentine and a fan queried him over his lavish spending.

Peter Okoye clapped back at a fan who complained about how he spends his money. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Check out Peter's photos below:

The fan said the singer splashed millions on a diamond jewellery but he usually questions the government's spending:

"Millions of naira gone for just chain and bracelets after you will start queerying governemment on how they spend their money. Bro am not sure you have any scholarship or ways of supporting Nigeran students or helping others."

Peter angrily replied to the fan and declared that he doesn't owe him anything.

Another fan wadded into the conversation and advised the singer to be careful of the language he uses on fans because a lot of people see him as a role model.

Peter said:

"I no need fan like that! Period!"

Check out the exchange below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the exchange between Peter Okoye and the fan.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nellynells__:

"Normalize minding your business."

Derrick_nnaji:

"Be like una no get sense for this country, the money government are stealing/lavishing belongs to the citizens and the Money Mr P is spending is his own money like his sweat."

Yennesasimpson:

"So people will not spend their money again."

Tolah_ni:

"Imagine advising someone on how to spend his money."

Missfolasade:

"Everybody always have advise on how people should spend their money, nice reply."

