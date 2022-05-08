Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has called out her estranged oyinbo husband, Justin Dean

Korra accused Justin of stealing from her after he moved the $5000 she mistakenly paid into their joint account

Justin however came on social media to share his side of things and claimed that he made a mistake and transferred it by accident

Former celebrity couple, Korra Obidi and Justin Dean are in the news again over their rocky relationship that recently ended.

Just recently, Korra took to social media to call out her ex-husband and accused him of stealing her $5000.

Justin Dean reacts after Korra Obidi accused him of stealing her $5000. Photos: @korraobidi, @drjustindean

According to the mother of two, she mistakenly transferred the sum of $5000 to their joint account without realizing that her PayPal was still linked to it. She added that the joint account was also the only account she had in America for years and she realized she had to get a personal one after Justin kicked her out in the past.

Korra explained that Justin emptied the account and that she sent him a message accusing him of theft but he wasn’t cooperative and refused to send the $5000.

Justin Dean claims he accidentally sent the money

After Korra’s call out video went viral on social media, Justin also went online to react to the allegations.

According to him, he was not expecting anybody to send money into a joint account and it was an accident. Justin added that he was returning the money and that he was only paying bills.

See the video below:

Nigerians slam Justin after claiming he accidentally transferred Korra’s $5000

After Justin’s video went viral, a number of Nigerians were of the opinion that he had ulterior motives when he took the money. Read some of their comments below:

Onyinbeeke:

“Oga you withdraw monie abi you no withdraw monie.”

Realpreshchinah.o:

“Oga said it was an acc!dent that means he took the money...abeg return am fast fast which one be say na acc!dent acc!dent carry u go withdraw the money abi??.”

Ito_han:

“You accidentally transferred money from an account? Wahulurrrrr.”

Officialkeliah_chidera:

“Oyibo wan run our mama street .”

Leebarbiee:

“Abeg the noise too much u collect the money abi u no collect yes or no .”

Gift_stunning:

“Why is he stuttering ??? like he has speech disorder all of a sudden.”

Acotiren_e:

“He's not making sense. You were not expecting money to be sent there yet you cleared the money.”

Korra shares proof that Justin did not mistakenly take her $5000

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on how Korra shared proof to back up her claims that her ex-husband, Justin Dean, deliberately stole from her.

The dancer said that Justin taking the $5000 was not a mistake as she sent him an email after the money was taken out.

Pointing to the conversation they had via email, Korra claimed the man asked her to send back his $10,000 worth of gold when she asked for her money.

The mother revealed that the $5000 (N2,075,950) was meant for rent and food and she has not asked Dean for anything to feed his kids since they were separated.

