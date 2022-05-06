Popular Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, shared a lovely photo of her husband, Steven, and son on Instagram

The actress wrote a long epistle to explain that the male gender needs to be cared for as well, and she showered the men in her life with lovely words

Ufuoma added that men go through tough times as well and encouraged women to show kindness towards them

Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, is celebrating the men in her life and urging her gender to do the same.

Ufuoma shared a lovely photo of her husband, Stephen, and son on Instagram and spoke passionately about how the male gender also deserved to be pampered.

Ufuoma McDermott urges women to celebrate their men. Credit: @ufuomamcdermott

Source: Instagram

She urged females to take good care of the men in their lives because they go through hard times as well.

According to her:

"A few have been made to believe that sharing their feelings makes them less masculine. I doubt it. I know you’re thinking of someone as you read this. Your brother, boyfriend, cousin, friend, dad, boss, son, colleague, husband, uncle."

The movie star then urged females to check up on such men or even send them money.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Ufuoma's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Ufuoma's post appreciating the men in her life.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Reggypanache:

"Great thought, men hurt too honestly."

Brownsugar3496:

"I go run everything as you talk, but you see the account number?? My phone no dey see account number."

Zizibeddings2020:

"Wow we need to take that time to appreciate them. They do amazing."

Ruthantonia_:

"Na that account number aspect i dey reason like this momma you mean to say na we go send the aza number to dem abi."

Gennyvivy:

"I'm definitely going to appreciate my husband when he comes back from work today. That Man has sacrificed a lot for me and the kids, he literally put his life on hold for me recently. Thank you Ma."

Source: Legit.ng