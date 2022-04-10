Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, and her oyinbo husband are celebrating 12 years of being together as married couple

The actress shared a lovely family photo on Instagram and urged her followers to put the family in their prayers

In the caption of the photo, Ufuoma shared words of advice to married couples on how to maintain their home and marriage, Nigerians have reacted to her post

Ace Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, and her lovely husband, Stephen have been married for 12 years and the movie star is excited about her union with the oyinbo man.

Ufuoma who is blessed with two kids with her man shared a lovely family photo on her Instagram page and urged her followers to put her family in prayers.

Ufuoma McDermott celebrates wedding anniversary. Credit: @ufuomamcdermott

In the caption of the post, she talked about how beautiful married life is and advised married couples on managing their partners.

The actress preached about smiling more than crying in marriages:

"It can NEVER work without self love. Two broken people come together to manage each other’s bullshxt. No let one person tell you say his/her bullshxt is better than yours and your own bullshxt."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Ufuoma and her hubby

A number of Ufuoma McDermott's followers have trooped to the comments section of her wedding anniversary post to send their lovely wishes to her and her family.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Godgift160:

"Happy wedding anniversary to you guys, many more years to come."

Omotolas_:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary God will continue to protect your family."

Judithaudu:

"Happy 12th Anniversary Love, wish you more blissful years filled with laughter, peace, joy, understanding and love."

Uchennaji:

"Happy Anniversary my people and yes…”Marriage is beautiful “ without domestic and international vawulence."

Emmabestgoodnews:

"Happy wedding anniversary God bless your home you will live ro celebrate many more years"

