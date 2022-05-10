Nigerian controversial singer Portable is the man of the moment as he continues to get massive love outside the country

Portable, who first left Nigeria for London, moved to Istanbul in Turkey and is currently in Dubai, Saudi Arabia

The singer stirred reactions as he showed off some wads of foreign money on a bed as he appreciates his fans for the love they have shown to him

Nigerian controversial singer Portable continues to gain massive attention outside the country, and it all seems to be moving well for him.

Portable, who first travelled to London some weeks back, also went to Istanbul in Turkey before travelling to Dubai.

Portable sends message to fans. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Each trip ended well for the singer as he showed off the money he received.

In the latest video via social media, Portable showed off some foreign currency he received.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Sharing the video, the controversial singer said:

"Expensive OG ZAzuu Don Cash Out Again More Cash out Oro mi Na God Dey Run Am Thanks to all my ZAzuu lover’s una no go fall anybody pray for your down fall go fall……. ZAzuu Bo Ori Ee@murainoabokii."

See the post below:

Fans hail Portable as he showed off foreign currencies

Many of his fans and followers took to the comment section to praise him.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

billyque_b:

"If u no get money CLEAR ."

richieoriz626:

"Portable hishest $1 pay ooppppppoorrr owo Zelle ."

olu__bori__:

"You sha want do like saheed osupa abi , you sef Dey try sha ogun owo industry ."

didemoladavid:

"Na to come buy your own official house if you Don come Nigeria oooo."

Portable dances abnormally in Istanbul

Controversial artiste, Portable, is one of Nigeria's music stars currently outside the country on what can be described as a world tour.

Portable, who was in the UK a few days ago, where he created a lot of hilarious scenes, has shared a video of himself in Istanbul, Turkey.

The music star could be seen in the video showing wads of foreign currencies he has collected during his trip as he put up some abnormal dance steps in excitement.

Source: Legit.ng