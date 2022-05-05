Popular Nollywood actor, Hafiz Oyetoro revealed the face of his beautiful young daughter, Okanlawon and fans can't stop talking about the lovely father and child

The proud father also shared an interesting conversation with Okanlawon as they disagree over who is taller

The actor urged his followers to judge who is taller between him and the Okanlawon, and fans have showered them with hilarious reactions

Comic actor, Hafiz Oyetoro. and his daughter, Okanlawon sparked reactions online after their interesting father and child moment was shared online.

The actor shared lovely photos of himself and Okanlawon on his Instagram page and revealed the enviable conversation they had.

Hafiz Oyetoro shares moments with lookalike daughter. Credit: @simplysaka

Source: Instagram

Okanlawon told her father that she is not a big girl but the actor disagreed that she is still a little girl whom they gave birth to just yesterday.

The conversation got more interesting when the father and daughter took selfies, Okanlawon told her father that:

" Daddy and you said I'm a small girl hmmm ok o. But look at our picture o. Somebody is as tall as her Daddy if not taller self."

He then called on his fans to judge who is taller between them:

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Hafiz Oyetoro's post with daughter

A number of Hafiz Oyetoro's fans and celebrity colleagues have reacted differently to the father and daughter argument, most of them spotted their striking resemblance.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialafeezowo:

"She is taller than you oooo."

Chief_femibranch:

"Daddy remove your Cap jor, baby girl is taller."

Realyemisolade:

"She is a BIGGER GIRL and ALLAH will continue to keep and guide her....she will make you and the entire OYETORO FAMILY extremely proud. Her "EJI" is finer than DADDY's own. I SAY SO!"

Moyoowengee:

"She’s so cute, that’s all I see, God bless her for us."

Ade_omolewa.03:

"Daddy's look alike."

Shadebabe51:

"She is taller. Looks so much like you."

