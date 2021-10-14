Nollywood comic actor, Victor Osuagwu is celebrating his second son's graduation from the university

The actor shared a short video of his lookalike son during his graduation ceremony as he offered fatherly blessings to him

Fans and colleagues of the comic actor have congratulated the young Osuagwu and showered him with lovely messages

Popular Nollywood comic actor, Victor Osuagwu is celebrating his second son, David as he graduates from the university.

The proud father shared a lovely father and son moment at the graduation ground on his verified Instagram page as he offered fatherly blessings on the young man.

Victor prayed that his son would be greater than him as he bragged about his comic part.

He said Davido would be funnier than him in the future, he also gave David's elder brother a shoutout and declared that he would be proud of his brother's latest achievement.

He accompanied the video with a caption:

"Congratulations, David Victor Osuagwu As U Graduate Today. Dis Is Just D Starting Point. More Excellence, Wisdom and Greatness In Jesus Name."

Fans and celebrities' reactions

A number of Victor Osuagwu fans and celebrity colleagues have congratulated him on his son's graduation.

Emmaagida:

"He looks so much like you papa. Congratulations brother."

Charlesinojie:

"Congratulations son Thanks for making us proud."

Ushbebecomedian:

"Congrats my people."

Okeybakassi:

"Congratulations to your son. You have done well bro."

Eyiahbenjamin1:

"We thank God for everything."

Dannyspry27:

"Congratulations to Mr David more blessing."

Senator_archie:

"Waoooh Congratulations handsome, thanks God say u fine pass ur Papa."

