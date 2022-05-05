I’m Here for You Ma: Rapper Drake Sends DM to Troll’s Wife After Her Husband Insulted His Son Adonis
- Popular Canadian rapper, Drake, has caused a buzz online over how he recently handled an online troll
- The music star had reacted to NBA coach Chris Matthews' post where he defended a player’s father for showing support to his son
- Drake had supported Chris’ post and a troll, Ceddy Bowden, resorted to firing shots at the rapper’s son, Adonis
- The top rapper responded by following Bowden’s wife on IG and sending her a DM where he told her he was there for her
Popular Canadian rapper, Drake, became a trending topic on social media after he reacted to a troll by following his wife and sending her a DM.
It all started in the comment section of NBA coach, Chris Matthews, who had shared a post where he supported NBA player, Ja Morant Tee’s father.
The old man had been trolled online for supporting his son from the sidelines and Matthews showed his support. See the post below:
Drake was also one of those who took to the comment section to share his thoughts and noted how he would also be supportive of his son, even if he was in a rubix cube competition.
He wrote:
“Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja Or Melo or Lonzo all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive and it’s a right of passage to that the OG’s talk sh*it I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition.”
Troll replies Drake’s comment
After the rapper gave his two cents, an Instagram user, Ceddy Bowden, dropped a sassy comment about Drake’s son, Adonis.
Bowden noted that Adonis most likely played with ghostwriters as he made reference to claims of the rapper using ghostwriters for his songs.
See a screenshot of their exchange below:
Drake fires back by following trolls wife, sends her DM
After the troll dropped his comment, Drake hit back by following the troll’s wife on Instagram and even sending her a DM.
In the message, the rapper told her that he was there for her. Bowden’s wife, Tiffany, took to her page to share a screenshot. See below:
Internet users react
Read what social media users had to say about Drake’s move below:
Only1thalia:
“She gone threaten to leave him for Drake every time he try her.”
Live2008:
“Haha stop playing with people and then be shocked when they clap back.”
Pisces_realsh*it:
“He probably really worried.”
Chattfoster:
“I doubt he’s in shambles. this is prolly the highlight of his life lmaooo.”
Mstesh:
“You about to lose yo wife.”
Interesting.
Nigerians were in excitement mode after international rapper Future dropped the tracklist of his new album I Never Liked You.
This comes as Future featured Nigerian music star Tems alongside Drake on one of the tracks on the soon to be released album.
The album contains 16 tracks and comes with features from the likes of Kanye West, Young Thug, among others.
