Popular American rapper, Future, has caused a buzz online after he shared his thoughts on Nigerian singer, Tems’ voice

Taking to his Twitter page, Future continued to gush over Tems’ voice as he noted that it was amazing

Nigerians reacted in different ways to Future’s declaration with many of them telling the rapper to leave Tems alone

Popular American rapper, Future, has caused a stir online after he spoke on talented Nigerian singer, Tems’ voice on social media.

The international star had taken to his Twitter page to gush over Tems’ voice as he recounted how he heard about her and what made him work with her.

In a series of tweets, Future noted that Tems connected to his soul after he heard her sample over @Atljacobbeatz.

Rapper Future gushes over Tems' voice on Twitter. Photos: @future, @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the American rapper gushed over Tems’ voice and tweeted that it was amazing. He then proceeded to thank her over her feature on his Wait For You track.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See Future’s tweets below:

Nigerians react to Future’s praise of Tems’ voice

Not long after the American rapper noted his admiration for Tems’ voice on Twitter, a number of Nigerians reacted to his posts and many of them told Future to let it end there. Read what some of them had to say below:

Interesting.

Tems speaks on her encounter with Drake

Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems, caused a buzz after a video surfaced online which showed the singer eating with Canadian rapper, Drake.

As expected, many Nigerians were curious about the experience and in a recent Q&A session with her fans, Tems got to satisfy people's curiosity.

In her response to a fan, she revealed that she treated Drake to rice and chicken stew, even though it may have been spicy for the rapper.

Nigerians excited as Tems features on Future's album with Drake

Nigerians were in an excitement mode after international rapper Future dropped the tracklist of his new album I Never Liked You.

This comes as Future featured Nigerian music star Tems alongside Drake on one of the tracks on the album.

The album contains 16 tracks and comes with features from the likes of Kanye West, Young Thug, among others.

Source: Legit.ng