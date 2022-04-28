Entertainers Chidi Mokeme and Soso Soberekon have taken to social media with an outcry following ugly experiences with traffic robbers

Mokeme shared a lengthy narration of his experience on Instagram as he urged people to thread carefully when driving in Lagos

Soberekon also shared a video showing how robbers damaged his car while calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu to beef up security in the state

Two Nigerian male celebrity figures, Chidi Mokeme and Soso Soberekon, recently narrated their ugly experiences with traffic robbers in Lagos.

The Nollywood star explained that he was on his way to the airport when he noticed a car that made an attempt to box him in a corner, while an accomplice got in front of the vehicle and asked him to stop.

Chidi Mokeme, Soso Soberekon attacked by robbers. Photo: @sososeberekon/@chidimokeme

According to Mokeme, he was quick to assess the situation and notice that the individual stopping him appeared suspicious.

The film star said he refused to stop, especially when he noticed that the other individual in the car was trying to reach for an object.

Mokeme said what followed next was a loud bang that left his windscreen shattered. He wrote:

"I caught a quick glimpse of the guy in the rear view reaching for something, I couldn’t tell what it was but swerved, next thing I heard was a loud explosion, glass shattering and shrapnels all over me in all directions."

Read his full post below:

Soso Soberekon shares encounter

Apparently, music executive, Soberekon, who was in a different part of town also had a close shave with traffic robbers.

The entertainer shared a video showing the damage to his windscreen and called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to do something about the rising case of insecurity in the state.

See his post below:

Police make big arrest in Lagos, recover weapons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Police authorities in Lagos arrested three traffic robbers around the Oshodi area of the state.

In a post shared on its official Facebook page, the Force disclosed that the operation was successfully carried out on Tuesday, April 5, by the Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad.

The suspects during the parade confessed they belong to a cult group and met their waterloo during an operation on their second victim.

