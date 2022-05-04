Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Khafi has shared a video of the moment she revealed her husband, Gedoni's birthday surprise to him for his 34th birthday

The mum of one revealed that she had been planning the surprise trip to Montenegro for weeks while her husband thought they were going camping

Khafi showered praises on Gedoni for all he does for their family and expressed joy over the fact that she made him smile

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Gedoni turned 34 on May 2 and his wife, Khafi decided to spoil him with a surprise trip to Montenegro.

The reality star shared a video of them and their son in the car on their way to where her husband thought was a camping ground.

Khafi takes hubby to Montenegro for 34th birthday Photo credit: @acupofkhafi

Gedoni could not hide his shock when the car pulled up at the airport and Khafi revealed that they had a flight to catch to Montenegro.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Khafi felt accomplished that she got her man to smile with her stunt and revealed that she had been planning the trip for their family for weeks.

She also couldn't help but gush endlessly over Gedoni as she thanked him for everything he has been doing for their little family.

"My husband turned 34 on the 2nd of May and I had been planning a surprise holiday for him and our little family for weeks! (He thought we were going camping in the English Countryside! ). The smile on his face was everything I could hope for and more. @Gedoni I love you so much and this was the least I could do after everything you have been doing for us and our family ❤️ Thank you for providing for us, thank you for loving us, thank you for praying for us. Please help me wish my man a happy birthday in the comments and stay tuned for more of our holiday!!! Happy birthday baby "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Khafi's surprise

BBNaija's Khafi faces misconduct hearing

Big Brother Naija 2019 ex-housemate Khafi has felt the repercussion of leaving her job as a Metropolitan Police officer in London for BBNaija.

According to reports, the mum of one is facing a misconduct hearing at Met Police's Empress Building in West London for going for BBNaija without authority.

It was reported that Khafi applied for an unpaid leave from work in 2019 to appear on the show as a chance to promote the Met on an international basis.

Source: Legit.ng