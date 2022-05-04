The estranged wife of Mavin Record boss Don Jazzy, Michelle Jackson experienced the Lagos life for the first time and she is giving an account of what she encountered

The beautiful lady shared a video on Instagram to narrate the high and low points of her first night in the ever-busy Lagos streets

Michelle also explained how she was scared for her life after watching a motorist and a police officer's show that almost resulted in a shooting

Michelle Jackson, the estranged wife of Mavin Record boss and music producer, Don Jazzy, decided to visit Lagos and she shared what she encountered on her first night in the city.

Michelle, who had suggested that she would love to visit Nigeria, made the trip down to the country's commercial nerve centre and shared updates about what she encountered on Instagram.

Don jazzy's ex-wife visits Lagos. Credit: @yarnstaswitch @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The beautiful young lady declared that she was terrified after watching a scene between a police officer and a motorist who almost ran over the law enforcement agent and refused to stop his vehicle from speeding.

She said she got more scared when the officer raised his rifle as if he was going to shoot and she had to duck her head in the car.

Michelle also stated how lively the nightlife is in Lagos and said other positive things about the city.

She captioned the video as:

"My bestie and I decided to go chop some food and bar hop last night..... BUT what I experienced on the road shook me..... my friends tell me its the norm. The Nigerian nightlife is a buzz. A whole vibe. I enjoyed myself. I'm just soaking in life and appreciating everything."

Nigerians react to Michelle's video

Nigerians have taken to Michelle Jackson's page to react to her post about the first night in Lagos.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Iamlordphil__:

"That's what we face every day."

Pepepretti_herself:

"Sorry about the encounter. The driver was wrong for almost running the police officer down and the police officer reaction ‍♀️. They sure know how to stain our whites . Meanwhile, you look absolutely gorgeous my American model."

Symply_beautiana:

"Welcome to Nigeria. Sometimes it's really crazy out here."

Wummy5135"

"you are welcome sis. Pls be careful out there."

Soso.valentine:

"Welcome to Lasgidi... Our land."

Michelle Jackson thanks Nigerians for the intense love

Legit.ng previously reported that Don jazzy shocked Nigerians after he disclosed that he got married at 20 but it ended two years later.

His ex-wife, Michelle Jackson also took to social media to drop a statement concerning the revelation.

While expressing her appreciation to everyone, Michelle thanked Don jazzy for his kind expressions.

Source: Legit.ng