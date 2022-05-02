Apart from his music, Davido has managed to win the hearts of many in the online community because of his love for children

The singer doesn’t take a back seat when it comes to being present in the lives of his three kids, Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi

Interestingly, this fatherly love also extends to the friendship his children share with other kids and this includes, Jamil Balogun

Nigerian singer Davido has made it clear on several occasions that his job as an entertainer doesn’t come in his way of being a present father in the lives of his children.

From his firstborn, Imade, to Hailey and Ifeanyi, the 30 BG musician always makes sure to spend time with the children and on several occasions, their friends.

Adorable videos of Davido and Jamil Balogun. Photo: @davido/@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Davido is a big ‘shipper’ of the friendship between his daughter Imade and singer Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun.

The music star has become an ‘uncle’ of sorts for Jamil as he usually spends time with the young man even on some occasions when Imade is not in the picture.

Legit.ng has compiled some adorable videos showing the times Davido and Jamil have been seen together.

1. Davido gives Jamil a ride in his Lamborghini

Jamil recently paid a visit to Davido's Banana Island mansion and he had a good time with the singer.

After they finished at the gym, the 30BG musician gave Jamil his first-time ride in his luxury Lamborghini ride.

Davido was also quick to calm Jamil with a belly rub after startling him.

2. Davido and Jamil at the Gym

During Jamil's visit to the singer's home, they spent time together in the gym and Davido shared videos on his Instastory channel.

A funny clip captured the moment Jamil made a comment about Davido's slow pace with his stretch routine.

The singer hilariously fired back and mentioned how he is much stronger than Jamil's daddy.

3. Imade and Jamil chill with Davido

Davido had his daughter Imade and her best friend, Jamil, over at his house and the little ones made sure to entertain him.

The singer asked the two what they both call him and Imade mentioned O.B.O Baddest.

Jamil also said the same words but he was much more hyper and audible than Imade.

4. Davido and Jamil at Imade's birthday party

Jamil was almost sidelined during his best friend, Imade's lavish birthday party in May 2021.

Some other friends at the ceremony had taken Jamil's place by Imade's side and Davido was quick to intervene.

The singer sparked funny reactions when he called on the little man and asked him to "follow his wife"

Ifeanyi feeds dad Davido in cute video, netizens hail Chioma

Davido's Ifeanyi is growing up to be such a lovely young boy and Nigerians have commended his mum, Chioma Rowland.

Legit.ng gathered the report of a video shared on Davido's Instagram story channel. Davido and his son were having lunch and the young boy decided to feed his father.

Netizens could not help but gush over the father-son duo and the beautiful bond they share.

Source: Legit.ng